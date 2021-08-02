Watch: Burger King Employee Allegedly Points Gun at Customer

A Burger King employee in Livonia, Michigan, is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at customers who were arguing about how to pay for their order.

On August 2, 2021, the Daily Mail noted the employee, 24-year-old Dustin Rocheleau, is due in court on August 5.

The incident with the gun allegedly occurred on April 28, 2021, but video of the incident was released over the past weekend.

The footage shows Rocheleau allegedly point a gun at three individuals in the Burger King drive-thru after “a disagreement over payment method.” The individuals sped away after seeing the gun and called police.

WDIV reports that Rocheleau left the Burger King “shortly after” the alleged incident, but police located and arrested him.

Officers discovered the gun allegedly used in the incident was still inside Rocheleau’s backpack.

Daily Mail noted Rocheleau spoke to officers while being handcuffed, saying, “You guys got yourself a nice bust today, I’ll tell you that.”

