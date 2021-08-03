New York AG: Gov. Cuomo Broke Federal and State Law

In this file photo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement in response to the independent investigators’ report into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that found he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, allegedly violated state and federal laws.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a prepared statement.

She added, “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

James attached the report, which says that investigators found Cuomo had allegedly sexually harassed 11 current and former state employees. The report noted that one of the women is a state trooper that was assigned to his security detail multiple times. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women “by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments.”

“Further, the governors and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth,” she continued.

“Governor Cuomo fostered a toxic workplace that enabled harassment and created a hostile work environment, where staffers did not feel comfortable coming forward with complaints about sexual harassment due to a climate of fear,” she added.

During the press conference, James did not say there are any charges. But, said the woman could pursue civil suits, or the local police departments could review their findings, NBC News reported.

“We have issued a report, and all throughout the process, we put our heads down, we’ve done our job. And at this point…we’re going to allow the chips to call where they may,” James said.

