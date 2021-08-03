Police Officer Attacked, Killed at Metro Bus Platform Outside Pentagon

A police officer was attacked and killed Tuesday morning on a Metro Bus platform outside the Pentagon.

Breitbart News noted that the Pentagon was placed on lockdown after shots were fired on the platform. The Arlington Fire & EMS pointed out there were “multiple patients” at the scene of the Metro Bus platform, but it was unclear whether the patients had been shot or if they were wounded in other ways.

CNN reported that the officer died following an attack on the platform.

Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, noting that “the reservation is secure and the lockdown is over.”

SOURCE: I am told the suspect was traveling underground the Metro Station. So far, negative results with finding him. Police believe he may have hopped on a train heading North towards Maryland. Avoid public transit at this time – if possible. https://t.co/s1EeS7NNEP — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) August 3, 2021

Reporters’ questions as to whether the deceased officer died from bullet wounds or stab wounds were not answered at the Pentagon press conference.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal notes a Fox News report that the deceased “officer was a member of the Pentagon police force.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.