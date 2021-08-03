Police Officer Attacked, Killed at Metro Bus Platform Outside Pentagon

Virginia Sate Troopers patrol near the Pentagon after report of an active shooter and lockdown in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2021. - The Pentagon was on lockdown after a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters. Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in …
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

A police officer was attacked and killed Tuesday morning on a Metro Bus platform outside the Pentagon.

Breitbart News noted that the Pentagon was placed on lockdown after shots were fired on the platform. The Arlington Fire & EMS pointed out there were “multiple patients” at the scene of the Metro Bus platform, but it was unclear whether the patients had been shot or if they were wounded in other ways.

CNN reported that the officer died following an attack on the platform.

Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, noting that “the reservation is secure and the lockdown is over.”

Reporters’ questions as to whether the deceased officer died from bullet wounds or stab wounds were not answered at the Pentagon press conference.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal notes a Fox News report that the deceased “officer was a member of the Pentagon police force.”

