De Blasio Says Cuomo Should be Charged: ‘Clearly, There’s Grounds for Prosecution’

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stands with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio while speaking at a news conference concerning yesterday's attack along a bike path in lower Manhattan that is being called a terrorist incident on November 1, 2017 in New York …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Wednesday on CBS This Morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should be charged after an investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

A transcript is as follows:

DAVID BEGNAUD: Should [Cuomo] be charged criminally?

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO: It looks like it.

BEGNAUD: Should he be?

MAYOR DE BLASIO: Yeah. If you assault a woman, if you do something against her will sexually, that’s criminal. And the Albany County District Attorney is looking at that and I think he should be charged.

Later, De Blasio addressed the Cuomo scandal at a press conference, saying: “Clearly, there’s grounds for prosecution.”

“But the most important thing right now is for the governor to resign and end the agony he’s putting the state of New York through and end the pain that these 11 women are going through, who were wronged in every sense in an unacceptable matter,” the mayor stated.

