Republican Sean Parnell Torches Democrat Conor Lamb: ‘Senate Doesn’t Need a Lamb’

Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, released a statement slamming Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (PA) shortly after he announced his run for the Senate.

Parnell, in his statement, said, “The United States Senate doesn’t need a Lamb.”

“We look forward to Congressman Lamb’s sprint to the extreme left in an attempt to win his Democrat primary against John Fetterman. If Conor is good at anything, it’s completely abandoning his principles and positions to pander to an electorate,” Parnell continued in his statement. He added:

From his supposed support for the Second Amendment to now supporting an assault weapons ban, saying he is pro-life but voting twice against the “Born Alive Act,” accepting police union endorsements but marching with radicals who want to defund the police, to saying he supports Pennsylvania’s energy industry but voting to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, it’s clear Conor is nothing more than a pandering politician.

Recently Lamb embraced the “extreme left” in a series of tweets, showing a preview of what his time in the Senate would be. After Republicans successfully blocked a bill from going through, he demanded the end of the filibuster. “The filibuster has to go,” he wrote.

Breitbart News reported on Parnell’s run for office against Lamb in the 2020 general election, losing by less than ten thousand votes:

The Senate campaign will be Parnell’s second run for office after he lost by a thin margin of about two percent to incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in 2020. Parnell contended that the record-breaking individual donations he saw in his first campaign are promising evidence of grassroots support which he intends to build upon over the next year.

Speaking about this Senate campaign, Parnell told Breitbart News Saturday, “We’re in this fight for the long haul. … No one is going to work harder than us, raise more money than us, and build a grassroots coalition.”

Parnell received several early endorsements shortly after announcing his own run. Donald Trump Jr. gave the Republicans instant praise along with Republican Pennsylvania Reps. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) and Mike Kelly (R-PA).