Donald Trump Endorses Wisconsin Republican Derrick Van Orden

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday formally endorsed Derrick Van Orden, the Wisconsin Republican who was set to face off against scandal-ridden Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) before he announced his retirement.

“Derrick Van Orden is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Derrick is a former Navy SEAL Senior Chief who bravely served and defended our Country,” Trump wrote.

“He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers,” Trump continued, adding that “Derrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

After the news broke of his endorsement, Van Orden thanked the former president on Twitter with a picture of the two of them.

“President Trump inspired millions of Americans by reminding us that this is the greatest nation on earth and worth serving. He carried the 3rd District in 2016 and by an even higher margin in 2020,” Van Orden wrote.

“I am incredibly proud to receive his endorsement for my congressional run,” he added.

Kind announced his retirement on Wednesday. However, Van Orden was setting himself up to be in an excellent position against the Democrat.

Besides hammering Kind on Twitter and being active in the community, Van Orden received key Republican endorsements, now including Trump’s.

Van Orden was about to do more than outraise his opponent, but he raised more than $100,000 last quarter than Kind did in the whole year.