Rep. Elise Stefanik Endorses Derrick Van Orden for Congress

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed Derrick Van Orden for Congress in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to unseat the district’s Democrat Rep. Ron Kind.

“Derrick Van Orden is the embodiment of the American Dream,” Stefanik said in a statement.

She continued, “Growing up in rural poverty, he served our nation with distinction as a Navy SEAL for more than two decades.”

Then added, “We need Derrick’s experience and leadership in Congress to move our nation forward and stop Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda.”

Following the endorsement from the conference chair, Van Orden released the following statement:

It is a tremendous privilege to receive the endorsement of Congresswoman Stefanik. She has displayed a dedication to our nation that we as Americans all admire, and I look forward to working alongside her in Congress to put the good of our nation first, not self-interest as the left has done for too long.

Kind is currently in the middle of a scandal, as he has reportedly been making ten-of-thousands of dollars from a seedy massage parlor of which he is the landlord. The parlor has been caught advertising its “services” on sites known for soliciting illegal sex.

Van Orden last month joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, where he discussed the apparent revelations. He has also mentioned how amazing it is that the media is mostly silent on Kind’s seedy massage parlor, in large part because Kind is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Van Orden said, “If this were a Republican sitting US Congressperson, this would be front-page news; it would be 24/7 on CNN, but they seem to be burying this story.”

Van Orden has also received endorsements from other GOP leaders, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).