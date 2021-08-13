The Republican National Committee (RNC) named the chair of its Presidential Nominating Process Committee on Friday, signaling the beginning of a long road to 2024.

Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who previously served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2005 to 2013, will man the ship as GOP presidential hopefuls line up for their chance to oust the Democrats from power.

“It is an honor to chair this committee,” Kaufmann said. “It’s important to have a nominating process that allows Republican voters across the country to vet and challenge candidates seeking the Republican nomination for 2024.”

In his new role, Kauffman will oversee the selection process of the 2024 Republican nominee for president of the United States. Every four years, the RNC hosts the Republican National Convention, which is a series of conventions in which delegates field potential candidates and ultimately select their picks for president and vice president. The events mark the end of the presidential primary and ultimately displays the party’s biggest priorities before the general election begins.

Before the Republican National Convention starts, candidates campaign and caucus around the nation. Presidential hopefuls first stop in Kaufmann’s home state of Iowa to rouse support. Results from the Iowa Caucus in the past have sometimes accurately predicted the party’s nominee.

Kaufmann and fellow Republicans will bear witness to several GOP power players vying for the position. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, all potential candidates, already visited Iowa’s capital in early July, possibly revving up their campaigns three years before the race begins.

Another potential contender, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) who held a series of events in New Hampshire in early July to rally support.

Two of the biggest names in the GOP, however, are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump. Both leaders led the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll in July. The poll found 70 percent of voters would back Trump in 2024 if he runs for president. In second place was DeSantis with 21 percent of the vote. When participants were asked who they would support in 2024 if Trump does not run, DeSantis won with 68 percent, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5 percent and Donald Trump Jr. at 4 percent.

Both Trump and DeSantis garnered similar support at the previous CPAC straw poll. DeSantis came in second with 21 percent support, followed by Noem with 4 percent. Neither Trump nor DeSantis have publicly announced a bid for the presidency.

But before the GOP has a shot at scoring the White House back from Democrats, Republicans will have the chance to take back the House and Senate in 2022.

Polling all the way around has not been positive for President Joe Biden, who recently hit a record-low approval rating of 49 percent. As far as the House morale goes, less than half of Democrat senior Capitol Hill aides — 48 percent — believe Democrats can keep crucial seats in the 2022 midterms.

The GOP smells blood in the water, as Democrats and Biden’s White House surrender to coronavirus, host the worst border crisis in 21 years, see skyrocketing crime rates, and coax Americans into accepting trillions of dollars worth of socialist so-called infrastructure.

Kaufmann will likely see GOP presidential hopefuls rallying a Trump-style “America First” attitude as they swing with a vengeance at the Left’s imploding agenda.

“The nomination process is vital to ensure we put the best candidate on the ticket to take back the White House and stop the disaster we are seeing there right now,” Kaufmann said.