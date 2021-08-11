President Joe Biden’s “average” approval rating on August 11 sunk to a 49 percent record low, according to Real Clear Politics’s average of multiple polls.

The group of polls includes the Economist/YouGov poll that marked Biden at 47 percent on August 7, tying Quinnipiac for the lowest rating in the bunch. The best polling for Biden was performed by The Hill/HarrisX, which gave Biden a 55 percent approval rating on August 4.

The Real Clear Politics average also included polls that marked Biden at 51, 50, and 48 percent.

For the first time ever, Joe Biden's overall approval ratings are below 50% pic.twitter.com/pSnKV2gcbY — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 11, 2021

Biden’s new low average matches Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll on July 26 that indicated 49 percent of likely voters approve of Biden’s performance.

Biden’s waning poll numbers come as the nation has experienced an increase in crime, inflation, and migrants crossing the southern border.

The issues, which Democrats have attempted to correct by reducing police, printing more money, and ending former President Trump’s immigration policies, are spilling over into House races across the country.

A National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll released July 22 found that 70 percent of those polled are either extremely or very concerned about rising prices and the higher cost of living, and a majority, 60 percent, disapprove of Biden’s handling of it.

The poll also revealed 73 percent of battleground district voters say the country’s crime rate has increased, and voters in these districts trust Republicans to handle issues surrounding crime and safety by a three-point margin — 45 percent to 42 percent.