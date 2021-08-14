Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder held a press conference Friday amid his run to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

“I believe I’m going to win this election after Gavin Newsom is recalled,” Elder stated, according to Fox 5.

“There’s a reason for the outrageous price of homes, and the reasons are left-wing policies. There’s a reason for the rise in crime, and it’s left-wing policies. There’s a reason for the rise in homelessness, and it’s left-wing policies,” he continued during the virtual news conference.

“A lot of people haven’t connected the dots,” Elder added.

According to the outlet, recent polls found while most Californians were undecided regarding who they wanted to replace Newsom, Elder was in the lead among the Republican field of candidates.