Former Obama official Brett Bruen wrote Monday that President Joe Biden must fire national security adviser Jake Sullivan for failing to safely withdraw from Afghanistan.

“Yes, Biden wanted out of Afghanistan. It was on Sullivan to figure out how to achieve the president’s goal while ensuring we avoided potential pitfalls and problems. That’s clearly not what happened,” Bruen wrote in USA Today. “While he knows all the theories and academic arguments in foreign policy, his overseas experience is less robust. It can lead to the disconnect between ideas and implementation.”

“President Biden needs to fire his national security adviser and several other senior leaders who oversaw the botched execution of our withdrawal from Afghanistan,” continued Bruen. “He has to restructure how and with whom he is making major foreign policy decisions, allowing for more input from career experts.”

“Yes, we were always going to pull out. It was a question of how and when. Both of those were decisions that Sullivan had to use his role to carefully guide,” Bruen continued to hammer Sullivan:

Unfortunately, it seems he allowed the president’s push for an end to our involvement in the country ahead of Sept. 11 to drive the American timeline. That was a catastrophic error. Our people were unprepared. We failed to get them out of harm’s way. The Afghan government and military clearly were not ready either.

The finger pointing from Bruen comes as the Taliban overran Kabul Sunday and appear to be in full control of the capital city. Biden has sent thousands of more troops to defend the Kabul airport after chaos ensued with many Americans and Afghanis attempting to escape the country.

Video from the scene depicts individuals clamoring to board flights out of the country. Another video shows an individual clinging to what appears to be an American military aircraft while took off, falling many feet to the ground:

Desperate Afghans clinging to a USAF C-17 as it’s taking off fall to their deaths. pic.twitter.com/FYSopteQbg — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 16, 2021

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021