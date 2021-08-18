Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday outlined his administration’s initiative to recruit police officers to Florida, which includes signing bonuses, an academy scholarship program, and out-of-state relocation support.

Speaking at the National Fraternal Order of Police-hosted 2021 Biennial National Conference & Expo on Tuesday, DeSantis laid out the administration’s plan to draw law enforcement to the Sunshine State — a move which follows last year’s violent riots and anti-police rhetoric that dominated several blue cities across the nation.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the honorable work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” DeSantis said.

“That’s why today, I am proud to announce new initiatives to recruit and reward brave, high-quality law enforcement officers in Florida that I will be including in my legislative priorities for our upcoming legislative session, including $5,000 signing bonuses,” he continued.

According to the governor’s press release, the one-time $5,000 bonus would be offered to officers “who are new to the profession in Florida.”

“These bonuses will be eligible to individuals with no prior employment in this state as a sworn law enforcement officer, corrections officer or other institutional security officer,” the release states, noting that funds must be repaid if an officer leaves his or her post before one year of service is complete.

The initiative also includes an Academy Scholarship Program which will “provide additional resources for law enforcement academy enrollees.”

Additionally, DeSantis’s plan will offer the “State Officer Certification Exam free of charge to law enforcement officers relocating to Florida.”

“Additionally, the state will cover the cost of any necessary Equivalency Training Programs for law enforcement officers relocating to Florida, up to a maximum of $1,000 per officer,” according to the announcement.

DeSantis made waves in April after signing an “Anti-Riot Bill,” which strengthened penalties for rioters and allowed for an appeal process in the event of localities attempting to defund the police.