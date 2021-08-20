16 Shot Wednesday, 12 Shot Thursday, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Lori Lightfoot speaks at her election night party Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Chicago. Lori Lightfoot elected Chicago mayor, making her the first African-American woman to lead the city. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Sixteen people were shot Wednesday and another 12 people were shot Thursday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 16 shot on Wednesday included a seven-year-old boy who was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle with his mother “in the 1000 block of North Honore Avenue.”

A 15-year-old boy was also shot Wednesday. He was on a sidewalk “in the 6400 block of South Stewart Avenue” when shots rang out around 6:45 p.m.

The Sun-Times notes 12 people were shot Thursday, two of them fatally.

The first of the two fatalities occurred just after 1 a.m., when a 50-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue/”

The second fatality occurred around 4:20 p.m. when three individuals approached a CTA Red Line passenger in Englewood and shot the passenger dead.

Breitbart News reported a 26-year-old mother of two was among six people killed on Monday alone in Lightfoot’s troubled city. She was gunned down while standing in front of her home Monday evening.

A 70-year-old grandmother was ambushed and shot to death earlier in the day on Monday.

