Sixteen people were shot Wednesday and another 12 people were shot Thursday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 16 shot on Wednesday included a seven-year-old boy who was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle with his mother “in the 1000 block of North Honore Avenue.”

A 15-year-old boy was also shot Wednesday. He was on a sidewalk “in the 6400 block of South Stewart Avenue” when shots rang out around 6:45 p.m.

The Sun-Times notes 12 people were shot Thursday, two of them fatally.

The first of the two fatalities occurred just after 1 a.m., when a 50-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue/”

The second fatality occurred around 4:20 p.m. when three individuals approached a CTA Red Line passenger in Englewood and shot the passenger dead.

Breitbart News reported a 26-year-old mother of two was among six people killed on Monday alone in Lightfoot’s troubled city. She was gunned down while standing in front of her home Monday evening.

A 70-year-old grandmother was ambushed and shot to death earlier in the day on Monday.

