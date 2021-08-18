26-Year-Old Mom Among 6 Killed Monday Alone in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

A 26-year-old mother shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting was among six killed Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted the first shooting homicide on Monday occurred just before 4:30 a.m., when a 70-year-old woman was ambushed and shot to death while sitting in her car outside a grocery store.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported two men “were in the 5000 block of West St. Paul Avenue” when someone opened fire on them about 12:35 p.m. Both men were killed.

ABC 7 explained a 26-year-old mother, Kristina de Jesus, was shot multiple times during a drive-by attack outside her home Monday evening. The mother of two was taken to a hospital where her six-year-old son kept asking doctors to get her to wake up.

The Sun-Times pointed out an identified male was shot in the head and killed around 6:30 p.m. and a male with multiple gunshot wounds “was found lying in the middle of the street in the 1300 block of West Farwell Avenue” around 9 p.m.

The male discovered in the street was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

