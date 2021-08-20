President Joe Biden on Friday is reportedly waiving coronavirus test requirements for potentially infected evacuees in Afghanistan, a “hotspot” for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Although Afghanistan had been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday that evacuees are not required to get negative COVID-19 results,” the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“A blanket humanitarian waiver has been implemented for COVID-19 testing for all persons the U.S. government is relocating from Afghanistan,” the State Department said. “Medical exams, including COVID-19 tests, had been required for evacuees prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, which added extra urgency to efforts to get at-risk Afghans out.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday the military has the capacity to remove 5,000 to 9,000 per day but has only evacuated about 2,000 passengers “each of the past two days.” Only 1,762 American citizens and Green Card holders have been saved from the country since August 14.

“I don’t know,” Kirby answered a reporter who asked how many “American citizens” are stranded in Afghanistan. Though the White House claimed Tuesday the number of “self-identified” Americans in the country is about 11,000, they said Friday the number is unknown:

The Pentagon also does not know the number of Americans in the country.