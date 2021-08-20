Joe Biden Downplays State Dept Warning of Afghanistan Collapse: ‘I Have All Kinds of Cables’

President Joe Biden on Friday downplayed a confidential State Department cable warning in July of Afghanistan’s possible collapse as the Taliban swept through the country.

Biden dismisses the State Department dissent cable, brushing it off as no big deal: "I have all kinds of cables. All kinds of advice." pic.twitter.com/QtdHmCpw6F — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 20, 2021

