Twenty San Francisco police, fire, and sheriff-related employees are facing suspension for not revealing their vaccination status.

The employees were to receive a letter on Thursday that explains the consequences of not complying with the city’s vaccine status order.

“The health and well being of city employees and the public we serve are top priorities during our emergency response to COVID-19,” according to the letter, obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. “Your failure to comply with the vaccination status reporting requirement endangers the health and safety of the city’s workforce and the public we serve.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the top-down pressure on citizens who work for the city:

The employees will receive a letter from their department heads Thursday that outlines the consequences for failing to report their vaccination status by the Aug. 12 deadline. According to the Department of Human Resources, the city is recommending a 10-day unpaid suspension for the 11 employees in the Police Department, seven in the Fire Department and two employees in the Sheriff’s Department. Hundreds of employees in other departments — including Department of Public Health and the Municipal Transportation Agency — who have not reported their status could receive similar letters next week. The city is still working on finalizing who will receive those letters.

The Department of Human Resources already gave employees a two-week extension to report their status. The city has said failure to get the shots could eventually lead to employees losing their jobs.

The Chronicle report follows the media narrative that people who are unvaccinated are to blame for the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus and says vaccines are “extremely safe and very affective.

San Francisco already requires all municipal employees to be vaccinated unless the have a “valid” religious or medical exemption.

The vaccines’ status now is emergency authorization but officials are saying that the FDA will grant full approval in the near future.

