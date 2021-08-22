Alabama Still Solidly ‘Trump Country’ as Estimated 30,000 Attend Rally

CULLMAN, Alabama — If there were such a thing as an all-star event for Alabama politics, Saturday’s Trump rally in north-central Alabama would have fit the billing.

Former President Donald Trump hosted one of his signature rallies before a crowd of what event organizers tell Breitbart News was an estimated 30,000 people on a rain-soaked August night.

Trump’s rally was a who’s who of Alabama politics. It featured Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R-AL), Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), which suggested an association with the former president is still vital for the political success for Republicans in the ruby-red conservative state.

Also featured prominently during the rally, which the Alabama Republican Party organized, was Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), the Trump-endorsed congressman vying for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), who is retiring after the 2022 midterms.

While Brooks was the Trump-endorsed candidate, it did not stop his opponents, former Business Council of Alabama Katie Britt, former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard and Prattville, AL businesswoman Jessica Taylor, from attending the event.

Conspicuously missing from Saturday’s rally was Gov. Kay Ivey, who is also seeking reelection. However, her campaign later revealed in a tweet she met the former president at the airport.

The Trump Administration and the Ivey Administration worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. I was honored and thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today! — KI #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/R4cyZXzVGV — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) August 22, 2021

Shelby, who is backing Britt in the May 2022 GOP U.S. Senate midterm, was also not in attendance. Earlier this year, Trump took a jab at Britt and Shelby and labeled Britt as Shelby’s “assistant.”

Trump’s appearance in Cullman reportedly raised $1.1 million for the Alabama Republican Party, which Trump proclaimed during his rally speech was a record for political parties in Alabama.

Other high-profile political figures in attendance included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jerry Carl (R-AL) and Gary Palmer (R-AL), and Alabama State Senate President Pro-Tem Greg Reed (R).

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor