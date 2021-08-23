Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is using the cover of the chaos in Afghanistan to prioritize a $5 trillion spending spree.

“Nothing to see here, just Nancy Pelosi calling the US House back in to discuss $5 TRILLION in partisan spending—but no hearings scheduled on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan,” Pfluger tweeted.

“Washington’s priorities are backwards,” he added.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) also echoed Pfluger’s comments, calling Pelosi’s scheme “shameful.”

“Meanwhile, while no one is paying attention, Pelosi is calling us back to DC tomorrow to vote on a nearly $5 trillion socialist big government takeover and a bill to federalize elections to take control from the states to help Dems win on Election Day,” Banks said. “Shameful!!”

President Joe Biden is expected to turn his attention away from the Afghan chaos and call Democrat lawmakers to push the large spending package through the House. Pelosi does not currently appear to have the votes for the budget vehicle needed to ultimately pass the massive spending spree due to nine unsatisfied moderate Democrats.

“We expect to see the president personally get involved today by calling Democratic lawmakers, according to sources,” Punchbowl News reported. “We expect moderates to tell Biden that if they had an infrastructure vote today, they could attract Republican yes votes — potentially an attractive proposition for the president.”

“Key members of the moderate crew” told Punchbowl Sunday that they will not, “under any circumstances, back down” until Pelosi holds a single “vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill before voting for the budget resolution.”

