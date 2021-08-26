During a press conference, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie said that the United States “shares a common purpose” with the Taliban terrorists, admitting they are “useful to work with.”

McKenzie was asked about staying after the August 31 deadline, the date agreed upon to withdraw all the troops, American civilians, and U.S. Afghan allies. He was concerned about threats since the military and the Taliban have been coordinating on various things.

The Marine Corps General said, “As to whether or not I trust them, that’s not necessarily a word I’d use very carefully,” adding “it’s not what they say. It’s what they do.” He went on:

[The jihadist organization] have a practical reason for wanting us to get out of here by the 31st of August. They want to reclaim the airfield. We want to get out by then, too, if it’s possible to do so. So, we share a common purpose. As long as we kept that common purpose aligned, they’ve been useful to work with.

However, while the Biden administration wants to get out of Afghanistan as soon as possible, many Americans will reportedly be left behind along with the U.S. Afghan allies.

‘[The Taliban have] cut some of our security concerns down, and they’ve been useful to work with going forward,” McKenzie continued.

He mentioned that he would continue the mission despite the loss of life since he was expecting someone to relate.

Reports have also shown that two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 40 people, including 12 U.S. military personnel wounded another 120 people on Thursday.

In addition to the thousands of Americans still in the country, reports show there are 4,400 U.S. citizens and their families have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said nearly 10,000 people are waiting at Hamid Karzai International Airport Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, for a flight out.

