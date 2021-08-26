Former first lady Melania Trump took to social media on Thursday to share that the Trump family is praying for the families who lost loved ones in the terror attack at the Kabul airport.

The attack, which a branch of the Islamic State, or ISIS, has taken credit for, killed at least 12 troops and up to 90 others, with scores injured.

“We are praying for the families and loved ones of the Marine heroes killed in Kabul and for everyone who is suffering during this difficult time,” Melania Trump tweeted:

The former first lady also posted on Instagram about the Trump family praying for the victim’s families and their loved ones.

Melania Trump’s post got a lot of reaction from followers, including many who said they believed the withdrawal from Afghanistan would have been different if Donald Trump were still president.

