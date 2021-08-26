Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX), a retired Master Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, in a statement called for the immediate resignations of the President Joe Biden administration officials that botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“President Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal in Afghanistan has now led to U.S. personnel being wounded in a terrorist attack in Kabul,” the congressman posted on Twitter.

Gonzales continued to say that his “biggest fear is these attacks today are just the beginning of what we will continue to see as the Administration fails to get Americans and our Afghan allies out and to safety.”

“We don’t need statements from the Administration right now – we need immediate resignations,” he explained.

As reported, the administration gave in to the Taliban terrorists and insisted on keeping the August 31 deadline to withdraw all the troops, American civilians, and U.S. Afghan allies. Reportedly there are thousands of Americans left inside the country that are not under Taliban control.

According to reports, 4,400 U.S. citizens and their families have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said Wednesday nearly 10,000 people are waiting at Hamid Karzai International Airport Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, for a flight.

Reports have also shown that two suicide bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 40 people, including 12 U.S. Marines, and wounded another 120 people on Thursday.

Additionally, reports show that some charted flights leaving the airport have had hundreds of empty seats onboard, due to U.S. citizens and Afgan allies not being able to get inside the airport.

