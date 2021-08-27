House Democrat Seth Moulton: Biden’s Handling of Afghanistan ‘F**king Disaster’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), an Iraq War Marine veteran, slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan as a “f***g disaster” following a whirlwind trip to observe the evacuation at Kabul’s airport.

“The thing that everybody needs to understand, even if you completely agree with the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw, the way they have handled this has been a total f—g disaster,” Moulton said in an interview with New York Magazine this week. The House Democrat accused the president of creating a “disaster of epic proportions,” which Congress should launch an investigation into.

Moulton, along with Peter Meijer (R-MI), who also served in Iraq, made a secret visit to Kabul Tuesday upon learning that evacuations cannot be completed by the U.S.’s August 31 deadline.

“I did everything I could. I mean, I would get on these calls with like a small number of members of Congress, mostly Democrats, who would all very politely say, ‘We love you Biden administration, but can you do a little bit more on this.’,” Moulton said of his efforts to raise awareness of the grim situation at the Kabul airport. “I would be the only one who would just say starkly, ‘Here are the stakes. People are going to die.’”

“If telling the truth is what’s required to save a few lives, then it’s worth all the bad politics in the world,” he added.

The U.S. military continued to evacuate thousands of people from Kabul on Friday, where crowds of Afghan civilians desperate to escape rising violence returned a day after two suicide bombings killed dozens, including American service members.

Evacuations were disrupted for a time on Thursday after bombers from the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, an offshoot of the Islamic State terror group, attacked a gate at the airport and a nearby hotel.

There are still thousands of Americans and Afghan supporters in Afghanistan hoping to leave the country. Evacuations on Friday ramped up ahead of Biden’s deadline to complete the withdrawal on Tuesday.

The White House said Friday that 12,500 more people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Thursday morning. The evacuees were taken by 35 military flights and more than 50 coalition flights.

The administration said U.S. forces have evacuated about 105,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14.

The UPI contributed to this report.