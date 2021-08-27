Lee Zeldin Demands Joe Biden Resign: Must Have ‘Accountability’

Candidate for New York governor and Rep. Lee Zeldin (D-NY) on Friday added his name to the list of elected Republicans demanding President Joe Biden’s resignation, telling WABC radio that “the worst is to come.”

“I believe that he should resign. There needs to be a heck of a lot of accountability, and I really don’t believe that this president can stay in this position,” Zeldin said. “I don’t think he’s up to the job and I believe that the worst is to come because all of these other nations are watching what’s going on and they’re seeing this vulnerability.”

“The one thing that I’m suspecting here and other people feel the same way, is that the president has a Cabinet, but it seems like he has a shadow Cabinet, too,” Zeldin explained his concerns about those who surround the president. “Because you get information from a Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and others, and it’s not jiving with what the president’s decision is.”

Zeldin specifically singled out State Department Secretary Antony Blinken as a member of Biden’s team who may face termination.

“Somewhere inside of that building, there is a cabal of people who are giving this president some really bad advice,” Zeldin said. “I don’t see how Secretary Blinken can stay on as a Secretary of State.”

Zeldin’s comments add to the other 16 elected Republicans who have demanded Biden’s resignation over the deadly collapse of Afghanistan, which includes Rep. Jim Banks (ID), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), Rep. Greg Steube (FL), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA), Rep. Jody Hice (GA), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN), Rep. Vicky Hartzlerand (MO), Rep. Tom Rice (SC), Josh Hawley (MO).

Several other Republicans have called for Biden’s senior administration officials to immediately resign. Those include Reps. Mary Miller (IL), Mike Johnson (LA), Don Bacon (NE), Chris Stewart (UT), and Jackie Walorski (ID).

