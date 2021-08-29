Former President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Education Arne Duncan compared people who exercise their freedom to make health decisions regarding the Chinese coronavirus to the Kabul airport suicide bombers who slaughtered more than 100 people on Thursday, including 13 U.S. service members.

Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?

They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom. — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) August 29, 2021

“Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?” Duncan said in a Sunday tweet, just days after the heinous attack.

“They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom,” he continued.

While the families of troops lost continue to mourn and Americans remain trapped behind enemy lines, Duncan chose to equate terrorists who killed innocent men, women, and children in a bloody blaze of destruction, to people who reject government overreach and who — in a free country — have made personal health decisions not to get the Chinese coronavirus jab or wear face mask. Notably, more American service members were killed in the attack than who died in Afghanistan in the last 18 months.

Duncan’s comparison comes as President Joe Biden pledges more strikes against ISIS-K, and as people continue to gather at the Kabul airport in the hopes of escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan by Biden’s withdrawal deadline of August 31.

Several people rebutted Duncan’s tweet and called Duncan “vile” for equating everyday Americans with Islamic extremists who slaughter indiscriminately.

It takes a radically out of touch and vile person to compare American Parents who don’t want our kids in masks to Muslim Terrorists who blow up our kids. https://t.co/DpvOsTHIyN — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 29, 2021

“It takes a radically out of touch and vile person to compare American Parents who don’t want our kids in masks to Muslim Terrorists who blow up our kids,” former Treasurer of Ohio Josh Mandel tweeted.

Knowing this guy ran Dept of Ed for eight years under Obama explains all the insanity in our public schools happening right now, doesn't it? https://t.co/96e3A7OcIX — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 29, 2021

“Knowing this guy ran Dept of Ed for eight years under Obama explains all the insanity in our public schools happening right now, doesn’t it?” radio host Larry O’Connor responded.

Duncan’s stint as secretary of education under Obama is largely characterized by the adoption of the Common Core State Standards initiative, an education initiative which details what K-12 U.S. students should know at the end of each grade. An author of a study that examined the effects of the Common Core State Standards on school choice said the Obama-era K-12 school reform is the “worst large-scale educational failure in 40 years.” A 2020 study released by the Boston-based Pioneer Institute revealed a historic drop in national reading and math scores among U.S. students since the adoption of the standards a decade ago.

The former education secretary is now as a managing partner of the Emerson Collective, the “hybrid philanthropic and investing limited liability company” that owns the Atlantic, an extreme left-leaning publication. The Emerson Collective was founded by Steve Jobs’ widow, multi-billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs and is known for funding a variety of Democrat causes. Notably, Inside Philanthropy named Jobs 2019’s “Least Transparent Mega-giver.”

Duncan is not the first leftist to equate everyday Americans he disagrees with to violent terrorists. Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban in an August interview with Variety. Senior pundits at MSNBC equated Christians to the Taliban twice in one week as well. Actress Rosanna Arquette said the GOP is also comprised of “terrorists” who “support destroying democracy.”

Even the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has labeled opponents to coronavirus measures as “potential terror threats,” according to an NBC News screen capture reported by Jack Posobiec. The DHS reportedly issued the guidance around the same time the Taliban, which is comprised of actual terrorists, obtained U.S. military equipment and released other Islamic State prisoners from abandoned U.S. bases during Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.