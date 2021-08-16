Actress Rosanna Arquette Compares Republicans to the Taliban: They Are ‘Terrorists’ Who ‘Support Destroying Democracy’

Actress Rosanna Arquette compared Republicans to the Taliban who violently toppled the U.S. backed-government in Afghanistan, asserting that the GOP is also comprised of “terrorists” who “support destroying democracy” and predicting that they will “continue to terrorize America.”

“The Taliban extremists are here in America just with a different name,” the Desperately Seeking Susan star began. “The GOP right wing extremists who support destroying democracy are the Terrorists in America and will continue to terrorize America until they are stopped and pay for their crimes against Americans Jan 6 th.”

That was not Arquette’s only comparison, either.

“I’m for supporting women and girls all over the world who are suffering under fascist regimes it’s horrific what is happening in Afghanistan today and many other countries in the world including the USA if we don’t wake up and protect our democracy from evil we are doomed,” Rosanna Arquette warned on Sunday, continuing her comparisons Monday morning.

“The Jan 6 th terrorist attack on our capitol to overturn the election was the American version of the Taliban taking over,” the Pulp Fiction actress asserted, adding, “And Russia’s support was there too wake up.”

She also tweeted the hashtag #TalibanTrump. Notably, under Trump’s administration, the White House negotiated with the Taliban to “leave the country by May 1, 2021, in exchange for the Taliban agreeing not to attack U.S. troops and agreeing to cut ties to international terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda,” as Breitbart News detailed. Biden, however, nixed the original deal in April, triggering a series of attacks.

The left-wing actress’s social media diatribes follow the Taliban’s takeover of country, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee as allies fume at President Biden for his failure to defend the country.

Biden is reportedly cutting his vacation short and is expected to deliver remarks at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.