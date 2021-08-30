Nearly 50 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that the first shooting fatality of the weekend occurred just before midnight Friday when a 27-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the man was “driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street” when the occupant of another vehicle began shooting at him, fatally wounding him.

ABC 7/the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that the second shooting fatality of the weekend was a 27-year-old man who was found “laying on a sidewalk in the 1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue” Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. NBC 5 explained that he had been “shot in the face.”

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Also at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a 42-year-old man and 26-year-old woman “were at a gathering outside in the 4800-block of South Justine Street” when someone opened fire. The man was shot numerous times and taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 30-year-old man was walking down the street Sunday morning just before 3 a.m. and got into an argument with someone who pulled up beside him in an SUV. Someone in the SUV opened fire striking the man multiple times, killing him.

Breitbart News observed at least 44 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, seven of them fatally.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.