At least 44 people were shot, seven of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that over 40 people had already been shot Friday into Saturday night. ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total figure as at least 44 shooting victims by Monday morning.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that two people were killed around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway led to a crash.

Three people were riding in a vehicle when someone began shooting at them. The driver was shot multiple times and crashed. then succumbed to his wounds minutes later. A passenger in the backseat of the vehicle also died.

The Sun-Times noted that the deceased driver was 29-years-old and the deceased rear passenger was 30-years-old.

HeyJackass.com observed that 71 people have been shot and killed in Lightfoot’s Chicago during August 2021. Another 321 sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds during the same month.

Over 20 people were shot and killed last week alone. Breitbart News noted those victims included a 67-year-old grandmother, a 70-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old mother of two.

