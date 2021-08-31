Appearing on the Fox News Channel, Jim McCollum, the father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the recent ISIS-K terror attack outside Kabul’s main airport, criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(Watch from 3:47)

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: I know you met with the [President Biden]. What was that like?

JIM MCCOLLUM: I actually declined to meet with the president. We went to a different room. When he came, we went to a separate room. I had no desire to meet with the president.

KILMEADE: Why?

MCCOLLUM: The way he was handled this, everything he’s done, every step along the way, has been absolutely backwards and I don’t understand the process of how, how they came to the decisions that they made. A high school kid could make better decisions than they’ve made in this. They have fumbled the ball every step of the way.