Father of Fallen Marine Rips Joe Biden over Afghanistan Disaster

US President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks about the ongoing evacuation of Afghanistan, on August 24, 2021, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing on the Fox News Channel, Jim McCollum, the father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the recent ISIS-K terror attack outside Kabul’s main airport, criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(Watch from 3:47)

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: I know you met with the [President Biden]. What was that like?

JIM MCCOLLUM: I actually declined to meet with the president. We went to a different room. When he came, we went to a separate room. I had no desire to meet with the president.

KILMEADE: Why?

MCCOLLUM: The way he was handled this, everything he’s done, every step along the way, has been absolutely backwards and I don’t understand the process of how, how they came to the decisions that they made. A high school kid could make better decisions than they’ve made in this. They have fumbled the ball every step of the way.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.