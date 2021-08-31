Biden Approval Underwater, Matching All-Time Low After Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual briefing about Hurricane Ida from the White House campus August 30, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The death toll from Hurricane Ida was expected to climb "considerably," Louisiana's governor warned Monday, as rescuers combed through the "catastrophic" damage wreaked as it tore …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

President Joe Biden’s job approval is underwater, matching his all-time low following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rasmussen Reports’ daily Presidential Tracking Poll revealed.

The 78-year-old’s approval rating dipped to 44 percent on Tuesday, the day after the Pentagon announced the departure of the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan. That figure matches the all-time low the president saw last week, on August 24, 25, and 26. Fifty-four percent now disapprove of his job performance, and of those, 45 percent “strongly” disapprove”:

His ratings follow the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which did, in fact, result in American citizens being left behind.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed Americans remained stranded and abandoned, but he could not provide an exact figure.

“More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes about 6,000 American citizens,” he said during his speech, claiming that a “small” number of Americans, “under 200 and likely closer to 100,” remain in the country and want to leave.

A Taliban Badri fighter, a "special forces" unit, stands guard as Afghans hoping to leave Afghanistan walk through the main entrance gate of Kabul airport in Kabul on August 28, 2021, following the Taliban stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

A Taliban Badri fighter, a “special forces” unit, stands guard as Afghans hoping to leave Afghanistan walk through the main entrance gate of Kabul airport in Kabul on August 28, 2021. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

All the while, Biden has struggled to comfort the families of slain American heroes who lost their lives last week following a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, where U.S. evacuation efforts were underway.

As Breitbart News reported:

President Joe Biden’s appearance at the dignified transfer of remains of the 13 soldiers slain in Afghanistan on Sunday was sharply criticized, according to accounts of the ceremony by family members.

One woman screamed at Biden across the airport tarmac, “I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother,” according to Mark Schmitz, the father of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was killed in the suicide bombing attacks outside the Kabul Airport, speaking to the Washington Post.

Schmitz said he attended the ceremony with his ex-wife, and he glared as he said the president spent more time looking at his ex-wife while he spoke about his son Beau Biden, who died from cancer after leaving the military.

Shana Chappell, the mother of a U.S. Marine killed last week, blasted Biden in a social media post after meeting him at the Dover Airport for the dignified transfer ceremony.

“[Y]ou tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’” Chappell wrote, adding, “U then rolled your fucking eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son…”

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden looks down alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. - President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden looks down at his watch alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August 29, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

“U turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!!!’” she wrote.

Facebook disabled Chappell’s Instagram account after she posted a picture and message about her son, but after Breitbart News reached out for comment, the social media platform restored it and claimed her account was removed in error.

