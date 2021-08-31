Mother of Slain Marine Excoriates Joe Biden for Checking Watch While Honoring Soldiers, Rolling His Eyes at Her

Shana Chappell, the mother of a U.S. Marine killed by a Taliban suicide bomber in Afghanistan last week, excoriated President Joe Biden on social media after meeting him in Dover.

Chappell is the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui of Norco, California, age 20 – one of 13 American casualties that occurred after terrorists struck a military checkpoint during Biden’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

She recounted that she met Biden at the Dover Airport for the dignified transfer ceremony and said the president tried to talk to her about his son Beau Biden who died of cancer.

“[Y]ou tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!'” Chappell wrote.

Chappell also wrote that Biden grew frustrated with her as she continued talking to him.

“U then rolled your fucking eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son…” she wrote.

She says that Biden turned to walk away and threw up his hand behind him as she continued to speak.

“U turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!!!'” she wrote.

She said she watched as Biden checked his watch five different times during the ceremony.

“What the fuck was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch????” she asked. “You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!”

Chappell’s Instagram account was suspended by the Facebook-owned company but restored after Breitbart News highlighted the latest example of censorship by the company.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family,” said the Instagram spokeswoman. “Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”