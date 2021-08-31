Sister of Fallen Marine: I Walked Away from Biden During His ‘Fake, Scripted’ Apology

Rylee McCollum, a Marine and Sublette County native killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, with his wife Jiennah Crayton. Roice McCollum, courtesy
Roice McCollum
Joshua Caplan

Cheyenne McCollum, the sister of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the recent ISIS-K terror attack outside Kabul’s main airport, said she walked away from President Joe Biden as he began what she described as a “fake” and “scripted” apology for her brother’s death, she revealed during an interview with the Fox News Channel.

(Watch from 3:47)

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: I know you met with the [President Biden]. What was that like?

JIM MCCOLLUM: I actually declined to meet with the president. We went to a different room. When he came, we went to a separate room. I had no desire to meet with the president.

KILMEADE: Why?

MCCOLLUM: The way he handled this, everything he’s done, every step along the way, has been absolutely backwards and I don’t understand the process of how, how they came to the decisions that they made. A high school kid could make better decisions than they’ve made in this. They have fumbled the ball every step of the way.

CHEYENNE MCCOLLUM: … I chose to stay with my brother’s wife, she wanted the chance to look him in the eye and see if it was going to be a sincere conversation or apology, and I was able to stand 15 seconds of his fake, scripted apology and I had to walk away.

