The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a non-partisan ethics watchdog, will file a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) calling for an investigation of Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark (MA), the Assistant Speaker of the House and close confidant of House Speaker Speaker Pelosi (D-CA), for failing to disclose stock transactions.

The complaint shared exclusively with Breitbart News will be filed against Clark with the OCE for failing to disclose the stock transactions and “violating federal law and House ethics rules.” Members are required to file any financial transactions that exceed $1,000 within 30 to 45 days of the transaction from themselves and their spouse.

The complaint against Clark, the fourth highest-ranking Democrat in the House, outlines 19 of her husband’s stock transactions worth between $19,019 to $285,000, which Business Insider uncovered.

Among the stock trades were Alphabet Inc., Best Buy, First Solar Inc., BlackRock Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Iron Mountain Inc., and Xylem Inc.

FACT’s Executive Director Kendra Arnold told Breitbart News that violations such as this one are serious and cannot be overlooked, while members of Congress use their position for self-enrichment:

Any violation of the financial reporting requirements is serious and cannot be overlooked. The law is crystal clear to all Members and abiding by these rules is an integral part of an ethical and transparent government. The bottom line is that accurate and timely filing is the only method in place to allow citizens to determine whether Members have conflicts of interest or are abusing their positions for self-enrichment.

“There is no excuse for not complying with these requirements, and the Office of Congressional Ethics must immediately investigate and impose the proper penalties for failing to comply with federal law,” Arnold added.

Breitbart News previously reported on members’ financial disclosure reports:

The [STOCK] Act requires that financial disclosures must be filed to the clerk of the House within 30 days and no more than 45 days after the transaction takes place for transactions over $1,000. It also is meant to hold members responsible for not disclosing trades. If members trade the stocks themselves or go through a third party such as a financial adviser or broker, they are still held liable.

A full copy of the FACT’s complaint against Clark can be found here.

