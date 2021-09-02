Liz Cheney Appointed Vice Chair of Controversial January 6 Commission

Controversial Never Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been appointed vice chair of the commission investigating the January 6 Capitol protest, the panel announced Thursday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the select committee, selected the embattled Republican as vice chair, citing her purported determination and commitment to democracy.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” he said in a statement, contending that his selection of Cheney “underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort,” even though the vast majority of Republicans fundamentally disagree with it.

“It’s important to everyone that the Select Committee’s leadership reflect the bipartisan effort we are engaged in and I’m pleased that Ms. Cheney has agreed to serve as the select committee’s Vice Chair,” the Mississippi Democrat continued.

“We are fortunate to have a partner of such strength and courage, and I look forward to continuing our work together as we uncover the facts, tell the American people the full story of January 6th, and ensure that nothing like that day ever happens again,” he said:

In a statement, Cheney asserted the committee is “dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day.”

“I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th,” the Wyoming Republican continued, promising, “We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

Her appointment comes months after House Republicans ousted her from her leadership position. She was one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. She placed blame on the former president for the January 6 protest, asserting he “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

Republicans overall have been sharply critical of the controversial January 6 commission. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News last month that the subpoenas are devolving the country into a “banana republic”:

Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), told Breitbart News that the demands would do “irreversible” damage to the country. “Democrats have crossed a red line. This is banana republic stuff. They are weaponizing Congress’s subpoena power to spy on their colleagues without a shred of evidence. They have done irreversible damage to American democracy, and they must face consequences,” the Hoosier conservative said.

“Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney and their cohorts have abused the power of the January 6th commission. They shouldn’t get the chance to do it again,” Banks said:

“When Republicans take back the House in 2022, every Democrat and Pelosi Republican on the January 6th Commission should be stripped of their committee assignments,” he added.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is now urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take action on both Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), describing them as “two spies for the Democrats,” as they are involved in GOP Conference conversations while serving on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) January 6 select committee. As such, Biggs is pressuring McCarthy to “bring forth a rule change” that would allow for their removal from the House Republican Conference.