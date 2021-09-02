Photos: Tributes Continue for Fallen American Troops

Tribute to the Afghanistan Fallen
Instagram/firstlinebrewing
Madeleine Hubbard

Restaurants, stadiums, and stores across the nation are reserving areas to honor the 13 U.S. troops who were killed in Afghanistan last week after suicide bombers in Kabul blew up at least 170 people.

Thad Doumar, owner of Doumar’s Cones and Barbecue in Norfolk, Virginia, told Breitbart News the display in his restaurant is “just a tiny gesture” of gratitude.

“We are a military town here, so we hold the military close here. They’re very important to us,” Doumar explained. Norfolk is home to the world’s largest naval base.

To honor the 13 U.S. service personnel who gave their lives at the bombing at Kabul airport, we have set up a reserved booth. #usa🇺🇸 #somegaveall #honoringthefallen

Posted by Doumar's Cones and Barbecue on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Doumar said he wants people who pass by the table to “take a moment of reflection to think about the 13 people’s families, and all the lives that are affected by their absence.”

While he doesn’t think the situation in Afghanistan “was well handled,” Doumar said he’s not political. His father served in the military and he praised our service personnel: “They are a great part of the reason as to why we exist and why we succeed.”

In Panama City Beach, Florida, Back Beach Barbecue set a table aside to honor the fallen, complete with beers, patriotic bunting, and a list with the names of the fallen. Manager Heather Parker created the display earlier this week and plans on keeping it up through the weekend.

“We respect our military all the time” at Back Beach Barbecue, Parker told Breitbart News.  The restaurant also has daily discounts for service personnel.

Five of the Marines who died were too young to drink, but the display is about honoring the fallen and showing respect, Parker said.

Nee Nee’s Italian Steakhouse in Warsaw, Missouri, shared a photo with beers at a table to remember the fallen, using the hashtag “AfghanistanDiaster”:

One Blackbear Diner chain location in Fernley, Nevada, reserved a table and posted a photo online with the caption, “We didn’t know them all, but we owe them all”:

Brother’s Bar and Grill in Indianapolis, Indiana, posted a photo of their tribute as well:

Heritage Distilling, which has tasting rooms across Washington and Oregon, reserved tables at each of their locations this week:

Last week, Breitbart News covered a New York brewery that set out 13 beers to honor the fallen. They also planned to donate money “on behalf of the fallen service members.”

Students remembered the heroes as well, including student council and National Honor Society members at Lampasas High School in Texas:

Softball players at Saltillo High School in Mississippi did a workout “as a small thank you to all that paid the ultimate price.”:

The Baker Hotel and Spa in Mineral Wells, Texas, lit up with green to honor “all of our soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”:

Stadiums across the country also are recognizing the troops by reserving 13 seats, including the minor league baseball team Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania:

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a minor league baseball team in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, plans to reserve 13 seats for the remainder of their season:

In Seattle, 13 flags were laid across the seats of the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros game.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 01: Fans fold flags to honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack after the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 01, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fans fold flags to honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack after the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 01, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Stores have also dedicated tables and aisles to the 13 heroes who gave their lives for our country last week, including Lowes in Virginia and Michigan as well as a Home Depot in Bowling Green, Ohio:

Previously, the largest single-day loss of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan occurred in 2011, when Joe Biden was Vice President.

President Biden was criticized earlier this week after video emerged of him apparently checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony of the Marines’ remains in Dover, Deleware.

C-SPAN

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.