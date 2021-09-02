Poll: Majority Say Do Not Remove Gavin Newsom as Governor

A slight majority do not believe Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) should be removed from the office of governor, a Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

The survey, taken August 26-29, 2021 among 1,088 likely ballot casters in the 2021 recall, asked, “Do you support removing Gavin Newsom from the office of Governor?

Fifty-two percent said “no, keep him,” while 44.4 percent expressed support for removing him from office. Just short of four percent remain undecided.

In a follow-up question, the survey asked, “Should Newsom be recalled, who, of the following candidates, would you most likely support to replace him?”

Republican Larry Elder led the pack with 29.2 percent support, followed by Democrat Kevin Paffrath. The remaining candidates earned 4.1 percent or less. However, 30.3 percent remain undecided:

The survey’s margin of error is +/-2.98 percent.

Similarly, a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) survey released this week found Newsom in safer territory, with 58 percent indicating they would vote against the recall. Thirty-nine percent said otherwise.

Meanwhile, aides and supporters Newsom are in panic mode, reportedly garnering support from left-wing celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, begging for their public support of the governor:

With the recall election mere weeks away, Newsom aides are scrambling, reportedly reaching out to “several prominent celebrities including Snoop Dogg, urging the rapper to tweet to his 19.2 million followers his disapproval of Republican radio talk show host Larry Elder, who has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Newsom in the event that the governor is recalled,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

California’s recall election is less than two weeks away, taking place Tuesday, September 14.