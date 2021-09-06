Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK), who reports originally said went missing in Afghanistan, confirmed that the family he was helping evacuate Afghanistan successfully made it out of the country after President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal.

On Monday, Mullin announced on Twitter that the family, who contacted him over three weeks ago, is safely out of the Jihadist-controlled country. He posted a picture of the American Citizens with most of their faces covered to hide their identities, including a lady identified as Mariam, along with her 3 small children.

“A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her 3 small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan,” he tweeted in the thread with the picture:

Mariam had gone to visit her parents for the first time with the kids and became trapped in Kabul when the Taliban overran the city. We left two weeks ago today to get her, the children, and others out. — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 6, 2021

He added that the lady went to the county with her children for the first time to see her parents when they were trapped in Kabul after the city fell to the jihadist organization. Mullin said that he helped them two weeks ago Monday.

In another tweet, he said he and his team worked around the clock, “But despite the many frustrating setbacks, the team I have been blessed to work with never gave up.”

“Mariam and the kids have been through so much, literally looking death in the face multiple times, including again today, but they never gave up either,” he added:

This morning at 05:32EDT they got out of Afghanistan. Praise the Lord! — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 6, 2021

He claimed that as of 5:32 EDT Monday, the four made it out of Afghanistan, noting, “There are still many families like Mariam’s who are desperately wanting and waiting to get out. America cannot rest until we get them all home.”:

There are still many families like Mariam’s who are desperately wanting and waiting to get out. America cannot rest until we get them all home. — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) September 6, 2021

Original reports claimed the congressman went missing in the country after a “rogue evacuation mission to rescue five American citizens.” However, in a post on Instagram, Mullin said he was heading home after he was helping Americans try and escape now-Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn’t safe to be communicating,” Mullin said:

“President Biden and his administration are absolutely lying to the American people about Americans and our friends being left behind,” he added in his lengthy post talking about his whereabouts. “So many great Americans, many who are Veterans and many who are not, are stepping up to keep our promise….. We will never leave an American behind.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.