Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Susan Wild (PA), who wanted to cancel rent payments in 2020 at the height of the Chinese coronavirus, has reportedly collected up to $110,000 in rental income from a corporation that had previously lost its LLC status.

The company from which Wild collected the tens of thousands of dollars in income was Casa Stimus, which the Washington Free Beacon reported lost its LLC status in 2016, after reviewing the Washington, DC, business records.

The defunct corporation lost the status from not filing the “periodic reports” the local law requires, only one year after Wild and Wild’s sister established it. The report noted that Wild collecting income from an unlicensed corporation could be breaking local law.

Under D.C. law, a revoked entity “shall be void and all powers conferred upon such entity are declared inoperative,” meaning “entities in revoked status may not operate in the District until they are reinstated.” Wild’s congressional financial disclosures, however, show that she raked in substantial cash through the defunct company. Wild, who is listed as the registered agent of the defunct LLC, did not respond to a request for comment. … Washington, D.C., law says “civil fines and penalties” may be imposed on an LLC that “does business in the District of Columbia,” but “does not have a certificate of organization filed.” The city did not return a request for comment about Wild’s financial dealings.

Many Democrats at the height of the Chinese coronavirus pushed for rent relief, or otherwise known as taxpayer-funded rent. However, like many other Democrats, while pushing for such incentives, they failed to mention anything about being a landlord themselves.

In March, Wild, along with other Pennsylvania Democrats, called on her state’s governor to help with the new round of rental assistance funding and called the renters and landlords “a key part” of Pennsylvania.

Helping renters and landlords is a key part of our state recovery — we can’t afford to repeat the mistakes made last year. That’s why I am leading our delegation in asking Governor Wolf for clear, common sense rules & directions for this round of rental assistance.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v6K5iUj9JW — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) March 19, 2021

So-called “Squad” members Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), had also disclosed thousands of dollars in rental income over the same year the Chinese coronavirus wreaked havoc across the country, even though the two were cosponsors of the “cancel rent” bill. The two radicals combined made up to $65,000. Their bill was to “institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Beacon report showed that Wild inherited the D.C. property she shares with her sister in October 2015, which was a month before the defunded LLC was established. Wild uses the address of the property as the business address. According to the report, “Wild owns a 50 percent ownership stake in the real estate—which is valued at between $250,001 and $500,000 according to her latest financial disclosure. The home’s appraised value is nearly $760,000, D.C. real estate records show.”

Wild, who is in a competitive race, votes from the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi agenda. ProPublica’s head-to-head vote comparison shows Wild votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 99 percent of the time. The one percent has only been one vote where they disagreed.

Wild only won her last election by 3.8 percent, and her 2020 opponent has already announced she will be trying to unseat Wild again.

