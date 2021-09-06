Report: Multiple People Shot Outside Atlanta ‘Black Pride’ Party

YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Multiple people were shot early Monday morning outside an Atlanta club that was hosting a “Black Pride” event, according to reports.

The event was scheduled to run 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, WSB-TV reported.

WSB’s Kristen Holloway notes a fight occurred outside the club and gunfire erupted as people were leaving. A man allegedly began firing in the air and then shot into the crowd, wounding a number of people.

Five people were wounded in the incident, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, CBS 46 noted.

The event was called the Atlanta Black Pride Block Party Finale.

