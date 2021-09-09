Mitch McConnell Praises Biden’s Decision to Withdraw Chipman Nomination

AWR Hawkins

On Thursday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lauded President Biden’s decision to withdraw the nomination of gun controller David Chipman.

McConnell tweeted:

Earlier on Thursday, Breitbart News noted widespread reports that Chipman’s nomination would be pulled.

Chipman’s nomination drew staunch opposition from pro-Second Amendment office holders, Donald Trump, Jr., the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The NRA also fought against Chipman’s confirmation by running an ad campaign focused on pressuring Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to side with pro-Second Amendment West Virginians instead of pro-gun control David Chipman.

Minority Leader McConnell also fought Chipman’s confirmation. On July 30, 2021, Breitbart News noted McConnell’s call for Biden to withdraw the Chipman nomination. McConnell was concerned over claims that Chipman had allegedly made a racist comment in 2007 about black applicants who passed an ATF exam.

