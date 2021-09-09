On Thursday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lauded President Biden’s decision to withdraw the nomination of gun controller David Chipman.

McConnell tweeted:

Glad to hear reports the White House is taking my advice and pulling the terrible nomination of David Chipman. Absurd that a vocal opponent of Americans' constitutional rights was ever picked to run ATF. This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 9, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Breitbart News noted widespread reports that Chipman’s nomination would be pulled.

Chipman’s nomination drew staunch opposition from pro-Second Amendment office holders, Donald Trump, Jr., the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The NRA also fought against Chipman’s confirmation by running an ad campaign focused on pressuring Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to side with pro-Second Amendment West Virginians instead of pro-gun control David Chipman.

Minority Leader McConnell also fought Chipman’s confirmation. On July 30, 2021, Breitbart News noted McConnell’s call for Biden to withdraw the Chipman nomination. McConnell was concerned over claims that Chipman had allegedly made a racist comment in 2007 about black applicants who passed an ATF exam.

