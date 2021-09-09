Moms for America Calls for National Parents Strike over Virus Mandates: ‘We Will Not Co-Parent with the Government’

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27: Families protest any potential mask mandates before the Hillsborough County Schools Board meeting held at the district office on July 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended those who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors including students returning to …
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

The founder of Moms for America is calling for a national parents strike to protest “the continued public school mask mandates” and other “encroachments on our freedoms.”

“The only recourse left is for parents to strike!” said Kimberly Fletcher in a press release Thursday, linking to the strike campaign page of the website for the organization of 500,000 “moms” in all 50 states.

Parents protest demanding that public schools remain open, outside New York's City Hall on November 19, 2020. - US coronavirus deaths passed a quarter of a million people on November 18 as New York announced it would close schools to battle a rise in infections. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Parents protest demanding that public schools remain open. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images).

Fletcher continued:

We have heard from moms across the country who are frustrated and angry with the continued public school mask mandates and encroachments on our freedoms. We will no longer be ignored. We have little to no legal recourse when courts do not abide the Constitution. We have political recourse but that is months away and we need action now.

The call for the strike began August 19, Fletcher said.

“We entrust our children to the schools and that trust has been broken,” she stated. “Until it is restored and our demands met, we will keep our children home.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: A young girl holds up a sign during a press conference on October 07, 2020 in New York City. Parents of students in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Kew Gardens gathered to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to close schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens zip codes where there has been a rise in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A young girl holds up a sign during a press conference. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images).

Fletcher asserted:

We have had enough of the forced mandates, knee-jerk reactions, and government overreach in the decision making and well-being of our children. We will not co-parent with the government. We will exercise our constitutionally protected, fundamental rights as parents to teach, nurture, and protect the health and safety of our children. We have witnessed the harm to our children at the hands of the government and we will no longer tolerate it.

“As children enter the 2021 school year, parents are exercising their constitutionally protected rights in choosing what is in the best interest of their children,” she added. “We will not allow the education of our children to be conditioned on wearing a mask, scheduled Covid-19 testing, or vaccination status.”

Fletcher said the continued “calls for mandates, lockdowns, and universal masking in schools are not rooted in science and have caused significant harm to the most vulnerable in our nation—our children.”

“Over 500,000 mothers have linked arms with teachers, parents and community leaders to demand that school administrators do what’s right and stop pushing fear, political agendas and bad science on our children,” she said. “Until this abuse ends, will be participating in a National Parents Strike and keeping our children home.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.