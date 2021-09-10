President Joe Biden claims to have rescued 21 stranded Americans from Afghanistan as evacuation flights on Friday have stalled over "heath concerns."

President Joe Biden is taking credit for rescuing 21 stranded Americans from Afghanistan as evacuation flights on Friday have stalled over “heath concerns,” according to Reuters.

“Unspecified health concerns have halted US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, US document says,” the outlet wrote, which the White House confirmed to be four cases of measles.

As future flights remain grounded, the White House again congratulated themselves for the deadly Afghan evacuation operation – this time for saving 21 American citizens from behind Taliban lines.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unspecified health concerns have halted US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, US document says. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 10, 2021

United States National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne gave credit for the evacuation to the “United States government” run by Biden, who “facilitated the additional departures of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents both on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul and via overland passage to a neighboring country.”

“The Qatar Airways flight held 19 U.S. citizens and the party traveling overland included two U.S. citizens and 11 lawful permanent residents,” she added.

Horne did not give credit to the Taliban for being “businesslike and professional,” as she did Thursday, but she did say “Today’s departures demonstrate how we are giving Americans clear and safe options to leave Afghanistan from different locations.”

21 U.S. citizens left Afghanistan today, per the White House. pic.twitter.com/inoA09eQoh — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 10, 2021

Horne continued to say “some” Americans “have decided not to” leave the country, though the amount of Americans wanting to stay was not specified. “We understand these are difficult decisions. We will continue to provide proven options for leaving. It is up to Americans who remain whether they choose to take them,” she said.

NSC said Thursday “more than 6,000 American citizens and lawful permanent residents” have been evacuated to the United States,” but an unknown amount remain stranded in the country after Biden withdrew the troops over a week ago.

The White House originally said 11,000 Americans were in the country at the time Afghanistan collapsed, leaving 5,000 unaccounted for. Yet Biden stated in his self-congratulatory evacuation speech that only ten percent were left trapped in the country.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø