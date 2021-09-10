Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor (R) announced Thursday evening that the Sooner State is readying legal action against the Biden administration over its federal coronavirus vaccine mandates.

“We respect the right of Oklahoma businesses and individuals to make health care decisions for themselves and their families,” O’Connor said in a statement. “My office will vigorously oppose any attempt by the federal government to mandate vaccines. We are preparing litigation to stand up for our rights and defend the rule of law against the overreach of the federal government.”

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to require vaccination at companies with at least 100 employees. The president also ordered all federal employees to receive the vaccine, with no option of being periodically tested to opt out.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us. Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free,” Biden said in his White House speech.

“These pandemic politics as I refer to are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die,” he added.

In addition to O’Connor, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) expressed staunch opposition to Biden’s orders, stating that the federal government has no business telling companies what to do.

“It is not the government’s role to dictate private businesses what to do. Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights. As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma. My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach.” Stitt said.