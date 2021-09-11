Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Unity After 9/11 Attacks: ‘We Were All Americans’

Donald Trump Jr. urged American citizens to come together on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“One of the most amazing things I noticed after 911 that we could use a little bit of right now was a sense of unity,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“We were all Americans, people were friendlier even amidst the aggressive hustle and bustle in New York there was a courtesy, a thoughtfulness that existing for a long time afterwards that stemmed from the incredible tragedy,” he continued:

“There was a love of country and pride in being an American that seems to have since faded. We need to bring that back,” Trump Jr. added.

Meanwhile, over a thousand 9/11 memorials all over the nation honored the nearly 3,000 people killed in New York City, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania, 20 years ago, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“There were 1,243 memorials placed across the world because the attacks killed individuals from over 80 countries. However, approximately 96 percent of the memorials worldwide were in the United States,” the outlet said.

The Associated Press (AP) shared video footage Saturday of 9/11 mourners gathering at the World Trade Center in New York City.

One man explained he was there to remember his brother who was in the South Tower that day.

“This is the first time in 20 years I’m actually reading the name. It took that long to do it, but here I am to honor him,” Albert Gomez commented:

John Quinn, who lost his friend on 9/11, said the scene was the same every year and for him, “this is a sacred, holy day, so everything in my life comes to a stop and I’m here for the duration.”

Several Facebook users agreed with Trump Jr.’s message, one person writing, “Thank you for sharing your heart Don Jr. We were all devastated by this horrific tragedy. We mourned as if the ones we lost that day were our own family.”