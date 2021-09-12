A prominent immunologist now regrets having voted for President Joe Biden during the 2020 election in light of his administration’s recently announced vaccine mandate.

In a tweet on Friday, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm described himself as a “McCain Republican” who immediately regretted voting for Joe Biden after his speech from the White House last week in which he characterized unvaccinated Americans as selfish, uninformed stalwarts that have ruined everything for everyone.

“I voted for Biden … As a McCain republican. It was an error and I now regret it. Last night’s chest beating press conference by [Biden] was one of the most destructive and divisive speeches ever given by a US president who claims 2 B a well-reasoned uniter, acting on science,” tweeted Noorchashm.

I voted for Biden….As a McCain republican. It was an error and I now regret it. Last night's chest beating press conference by @POTUS

was one of the most destructive and divisive speeches ever given by a US president who claims 2 B a well-reasoned uniter, acting on science. — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm) September 10, 2021

According to the consumer advocacy group Drugwatch, where he serves as a contributor, Noorchashm has held “positions at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and the Philadelphia VA Hospital”:

As a researcher and scientist, he assisted in and acquired grants from the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Noorchashm has authored more than 65 articles, abstracts and reviews in peer-reviewed medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Immunology, Nature Medicine, American Journal of Transplantation, Critical Care Medicine and Diabetes.

Though Noorchashm has advocated for natural immunity, he has encouraged adults to get vaccinated while simultaneously opposing vaccine mandates.

If U R not immune & R an adult American, it is in your best interest & the best interest of your community & the nation to get vaccinated. The risk of natural infection to U & to your community is vastly greater than the risk of vaccination. Get Vaxxed, if not immune. — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm) August 28, 2021

Vax mandates are now legally defensible in America! The ? remaining is whether the people of the United States will restrain government and private institutions from mandating vax in Americans who have pre-established acquired immunity!@SenRonJohnson? https://t.co/cNtx7hI1SA — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm) August 23, 2021

During Joe Biden’s press conference last week, Noorchashm denounced the president’s federal vaccine mandate — which will require private companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine mandates or require negative tests — as “unscientific, unethical, and illegal.”

LET ME BE CLEAR @POTUS: To mandate vaccination of any COVID-recovered American against his/her will is unscientific, unethical and illegal!@WhiteHouse U have overstepped and are operating in dangerous territory when it comes to already immune Americans. Cease and desist! — Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD (@noorchashm) September 10, 2021

During his speech at the White House on Thursday, President Biden announced that he will have the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate that private companies with 100 or more employees implement vaccine mandates or require negative tests. When announcing his mandate, the president frequently characterized the unvaccinated as selfish people who have made the pandemic worse, granting no exceptions to people who have been previously infected (natural immunity) or people in low-risk demographics:

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated.”

“I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated.”

“We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.”

The president also directed his ire toward Republican governors opposing his vaccine mandates, vowing to “get them out of the way.”

“Right now, local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while their governor picks a fight with them and even threatens their salaries or their jobs. Talk about bullying in schools,” Biden said.

“If they’ll not help, if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” he added.