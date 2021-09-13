President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom struggled over their masking protocol on the runway in California Monday.

After Biden landed on the runway in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom approached him while wearing a mask to welcome him to California.

California Gov ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ greets Biden at Mather upon AF1 landing pic.twitter.com/rdVXDSjY48 — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 13, 2021

Video of the president on the tarmac taken by reporters showed Biden move quickly to put his mask on.

But as Newsom grew closer to the president he removed his mask, which prompted Biden to do the same.

The two Democrats then shook hands on the runway and spoke for several minutes.

Biden visited the Sacramento area to highlight the ongoing forest fires in California with plans to campaign for Newsom in the Republican recall election, which occurs on Tuesday.