The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate Republican campaign arm, announced a record haul for August on Tuesday.

The NRSC Chairman, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), announced that they were able to raise $8 million during August, which is a record for August fundraising in a nonelection year. This puts the committee with $25.24 million cash on hand and zero dollars in debt.

The NRSC said they were able to accomplish this amount of fundraising with a record number of gifts, donors, and first-time donors for any month during the 2022 election cycle.

The committee had 175,552 donors that contributed last month, with 174,028 ($4.96 million of their fundraising) of those donations under $200 and an average of $45.17 for all donations.

Additionally, it was the first time donating for 18,981 of the August donors. Scott said in a statement:

As Joe Biden and Senate Democrats continue to tout their ‘Agenda of Abandonment,’ American voters are starting to abandon them,” “Democrats are responsible for the skyrocketing prices of everyday goods, for a border crisis that’s raged on since January, and for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left our own troops and our allies out to dry.” Voters are turning their backs on Democrats’ constant failures because they know Democrats do not have solutions. Voters know it will be a Republican Senate majority that will work to protect their families and hold Joe Biden accountable for abandoning hardworking Americans everywhere.

According to Scott, the committee in August raised more than double what they were able to raise during the same month in the 2020 election cycle, which had now allowed them to outpace their Democrat counterparts, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s, entire 2019 fundraising.

