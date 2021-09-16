The House Republican’s campaign arm released political ads Thursday roasting vulnerable Democrats for caving on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) radical tax and spending binge.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) ads specifically attack vulnerable Democrats that promised they would not vote on the radical $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill until the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill was passed, before caving to the speaker and voting to pass the bill.

There were nine Democrats who wrote a letter to Pelosi in August outlining their demands, against voting on the radical $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. However, the NRCC ads only attack seven of them.

“These Democrats promised to stand up to Nancy Pelosi’s reckless tax and spending spree then let Pelosi walk all over them,” said the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (MN). “Democrats’ reckless spending is causing prices to rise, and their massive tax hikes will make things even harder for American families trying to recover from a pandemic.”

The ad targeting Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) asks, “What’s the difference between Nancy Pelosi’s doormat and Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux?”

The ad answers, “nothing” after Bourdeaux “said she should stand up to Pelosi’s reckless $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree, but she broke her promise and voted with Pelosi…Georgia voters can’t afford another Pelosi doormat.”

The ad also shows a clip of Pelosi saying she was “pleased” that “100 percent of the Democrats” voted on her bill.

The ads also go after:

The seven ads are part of the latest effort by the NRCC to flip Pelosi’s speakership and the Democrat control of Congress to the Republicans during the midterms. The committee has used its resources to link vulnerable Democrats to socialism and Pelosi’s radical agenda.

