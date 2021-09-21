Billionaire corporate executives say President Joe Biden ought to use his massive Afghan resettlement operation to fill unfilled jobs in the United States.

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, worth $11.4 billion, and Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, worth $2 billion, write with General Michael Hayden, former director of the Center for Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), that corporations should go on a hiring spree to offer jobs to the thousands of Afghans that the Biden administration has brought to the U.S. in recent weeks.

Gebbia, Ulukaya, and Hayden write:

The duty now falls to the business leaders of America. We call on companies across the nation to open their doors to Afghan talent and welcome these newcomers into our workforce. Only then will they stand proud, be able to take care of themselves and their families, and give back to the communities that have so generously welcomed them. This is the most important step the business community can take. [Emphasis added].

While U.S. employers say there are about 10.9 million unfilled jobs in the U.S., there remain about 14.1 million jobless Americans who want full-time jobs with good wages and competitive benefits. An additional 4.5 million Americans are underemployed, holding part-time jobs but wanting full-time work.

Amazon, Chobani, and the United Parcel Service (UPS) are just three of 33 corporations that have pledged to hire Afghans for American jobs after being brought to the U.S.

Many of the corporations have joined Welcome.us — a newly created non-governmental organization (NGO) backed by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama — that will work with the Biden administration to funnel Afghans into American jobs.

The Clinton-Bush-Obama NGO is being financially bankrolled by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors which has ties to billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is also working alongside Welcome.us to help get Afghans into American jobs after they arrive.

“We’re proud to bring American businesses together to fill a critical need — supporting the resilience and financial independence of Afghan refugees who are starting a new life in the U.S.,” Chamber executives said in a statement.

In terms of employment, Afghans arriving in the U.S. are expected to mostly compete against working class Americans for jobs. Analysis released this month shows that while the Afghan population in the U.S. has exploded to about 133,000 in recent years, the number of Afghans living on welfare and near poverty has also jumped.

In 2005, the number of Afghan immigrants with at least a bachelor’s degree was about the same as the number of native-born Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree — roughly 29 percent. Today, more than 35 percent of native-born Americans hold at least a bachelor’s degree and only 26 percent of Afghan immigrants.

Afghan immigrants continue to have high school drop-out rates, more than 22 percent, compared to native-born Americans, with less than seven percent.

