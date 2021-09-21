Elderly Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder to Save Husband

An elderly North Olmstead, Ohio, woman intervened in an altercation to save her husband by shooting and killing an alleged intruder late Sunday night.

WOIO reports the alleged intruder, 21-year-old Keyarra Tompkins, broke into the home about 11 p.m.

The 72-year-old homeowner confronted Tompkins and she allegedly fought with him. The 69-year-old wife then grabbed the gun and shot her assailant in the stomach, killing her.

Tatyana Wargo is the neighbor of the elderly couple and she said the thought of an intruder entering the home was unnerving. “I had goosebumps all over my body,” Wargo said.

News 5 Cleveland notes police Sgt. Dan Barrett explained that the elderly couple did not know Tompkins: “They don’t know who this girl is, where she came from. We’re checking with neighbors, nobody knows her.”

